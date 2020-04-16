http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R3UM0CPpfYA/

Actor Alec Baldwin is using the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to push for environmental reforms, saying that downturns in manufacturing and the airline industry would be a positive development for the planet.

Alec Baldwin tweeted out an environmentally themed mini-thread Thursday in which he argued that the coronavirus could end up benefiting the earth. He said the worldwide pandemic could eliminate unnecessary office space, bring about a contraction of the airline industry, and wipe away the manufacturing of goods that society doesn’t need.

“The coronavirus may be God’s best hope for environmental stewardship,” Baldwin wrote.

The staunchly anti-Trump Hollywood star made no mention of the job losses that the Wuhan coronavirus is expected to cause. Jobless claims in the United States have soared as the pandemic continues to hammer the economy, forcing businesses to lay off and furlough millions of employees.

Baldwin is the latest celebrity to link the coronavirus with the environment. Stars including Cher and Idris Elba have publicly expressed their belief that the worldwide pandemic is somehow related to mankind’s treatment of the Earth.

The Hunt for Red October star doesn’t typically use his Twitter account to hold forth on environmental matters, preferring to use it as a platform to lash out at President Trump. Last week, Baldwin once again insulted tens of millions of Trump supporters by saying that anyone who votes for the president is “mentally ill.”

