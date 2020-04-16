http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R3UM0CPpfYA/

Actor Alec Baldwin is using the Chinese coronavirus pandemic to push for environmental reforms, saying that downturns in manufacturing and the airline industry would be a positive development for the planet.

Alec Baldwin tweeted out an environmentally themed mini-thread Thursday in which he argued that the coronavirus could end up benefiting the earth. He said the worldwide pandemic could eliminate unnecessary office space, bring about a contraction of the airline industry, and wipe away the manufacturing of goods that society doesn’t need.

“The coronavirus may be God’s best hope for environmental stewardship,” Baldwin wrote.

1- This crisis may reveal some unintended consequences.

Many may remain working at home, thus reducing traffic and eliminating the need for superfluous office space. Some manufacturing may cease and never return for a variety of things we don’t really need.

The airline industry — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 16, 2020

2- may contract. Which is not a bad thing as the environment is concerned. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 16, 2020

The Coronavirus May be God’s best hope for environmental stewardship. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 16, 2020

The staunchly anti-Trump Hollywood star made no mention of the job losses that the Wuhan coronavirus is expected to cause. Jobless claims in the United States have soared as the pandemic continues to hammer the economy, forcing businesses to lay off and furlough millions of employees.

Baldwin is the latest celebrity to link the coronavirus with the environment. Stars including Cher and Idris Elba have publicly expressed their belief that the worldwide pandemic is somehow related to mankind’s treatment of the Earth.

The Hunt for Red October star doesn’t typically use his Twitter account to hold forth on environmental matters, preferring to use it as a platform to lash out at President Trump. Last week, Baldwin once again insulted tens of millions of Trump supporters by saying that anyone who votes for the president is “mentally ill.”

Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible.

And now this.

If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 8, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

