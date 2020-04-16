https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-tv/us-government-tracking-our-movements

On BlazeTV’s Wednesday night special, Glenn Beck broke down just a few of the ways the coronavirus pandemic is being used to accelerate America toward big-government socialism. In fact, some changes have already taken place that look a little too much like communist China.

For example, Google recently announced the launch of its “COVID-19 Community Mobility Trends Reports,” a program in which the tech giant is providing the government with data on where people are traveling during the pandemic.

Though Google insists the reports will not allow the government to track people individually, some government leaders are already using a GPS platform called Unacast to track our locations through cellphones — and it’s not legally required to notify smartphone users that they’re being tracked.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the federal government, through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local governments, have started reviewing such data “in a bid to better understand the movements of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic and how they may be affecting the spread of the disease.”

“During times of crisis, too often government tends to lute our liberties, rushing into the store after the windows are smashed, seeing what they can grab off the shelf for themselves — and then they never answer any questions,” Glenn said. “And, guess which other government has been using cellphone data to track its people? Yeah, the communists in China.”

Watch the video below for more details:

