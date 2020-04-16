https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-releases-opening-up-america-guidelines

President Donald Trump released on Thursday the administration’s plan to re-open the nation’s economy after it was shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic that originated in China.

“Based on the latest data, our team of experts now agrees that we can begin the next front in our war, which we are calling ‘opening up America again,” Trump said during the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. “We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time.”

The administration released the proposed state or regional gating criteria:

SYMPTOMS: Downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) reported within a 14-day period AND Downward trajectory of covid-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period.

CASES: Downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period OR Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period (flat or increasing volume of tests)

HOSPITALS: Treat all patients without crisis care AND Robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody testing.



The plan then breaks out three phases for opening up the country.

PHASE ONE: For States And Regions That Satisfy The Gating Criteria: FOR INDIVIDUALS: ALL VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS* should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. All individuals, WHEN IN PUBLIC (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 10 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed. Avoid SOCIALIZING in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (e.g., receptions, trade shows) MINIMIZE NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. FOR EMPLOYERS: Continue to ENCOURAGE TELEWORK, whenever possible and feasible with business operations. If possible, RETURN TO WORK IN PHASES. Close COMMON AREAS where personnel are likely to congregate and interact, or enforce strict social distancing protocols. Minimize NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel. Strongly consider SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS for personnel who are members of a VULNERABLE POPULATION. FOR SPECIFIC TYPES OF EMPLOYERS: SCHOOLS AND ORGANIZED YOUTH ACTIVITIES (e.g., daycare, camp) that are currently closed should remain closed. VISITS TO SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS should be prohibited. Those who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene. LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under strict physical distancing protocols. ELECTIVE SURGERIES can resume, as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient basis at facilities that adhere to CMS guidelines. GYMS can open if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols. BARS should remain closed.

PHASE TWO: For States And Regions With No Evidence Of A Rebound And That Satisfy The Gating Criteria A Second Time: FOR INDIVIDUALS: ALL VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS should continue to shelter in place. Members of households with vulnerable residents should be aware that by returning to work or other environments where distancing is not practical, they could carry the virus back home. Precautions should be taken to isolate from vulnerable residents. All individuals, WHEN IN PUBLIC (e.g., parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), should maximize physical distance from others. Social settings of more than 50 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided unless precautionary measures are observed. NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL can resume. FOR EMPLOYERS: Continue to ENCOURAGE TELEWORK, whenever possible and feasible with business operations. Close COMMON AREAS where personnel are likely to congregate and interact, or enforce moderate social distancing protocols. NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL can resume. Strongly consider SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS for personnel who are members of a VULNERABLE POPULATION. FOR SPECIFIC TYPES OF EMPLOYERS: SCHOOLS AND ORGANIZED YOUTH ACTIVITIES (e.g., daycare, camp) can reopen. VISITS TO SENIOR CARE FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS should be prohibited. Those

who do interact with residents and patients must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene. LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under moderate physical distancing protocols. ELECTIVE SURGERIES can resume, as clinically appropriate, on an outpatient and in-patient basis at facilities that adhere to CMS guidelines. GYMS can remain open if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols. BARS may operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate.

PHASE THREE: For States And Regions With No Evidence Of A Rebound And That Satisfy The Gating Criteria A Third Time: FOR INDIVIDUALS: VULNERABLE INDIVIDUALS can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing, minimizing exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical, unless precautionary measures are observed. LOW-RISK POPULATIONS should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments. FOR EMPLOYERS: Resume UNRESTRICTED STAFFING of worksites. FOR SPECIFIC TYPES OF EMPLOYERS: VISITS TO SENIOR CARE FACILITIES AND HOSPITALS can resume. Those who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene. LARGE VENUES (e.g., sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues, places of worship) can operate under limited physical distancing protocols. GYMS can remain open if they adhere to standard sanitation protocols. BARS may operate with increased standing room occupancy, where applicable.



The plan says that vulnerable individuals include the elderly and those who have “serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

