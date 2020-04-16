http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VvzueNUzTpQ/

Comedian Chelsea Handler suggest that it took lockdowns for the country to go a month without a school shooting but failed to acknowledge that this occurred just as there were more firearm background checks than anytime on record.

“Last month was the first March without a school shooting in the United States since 2002. It took all schools to be closed and everyone forced to be inside because of a pandemic, but we finally did it,” Chelsea Handler said.

Ironically, Handler did not mention that there were more firearm background checks in March 2020 than any month, in any year, since background checks for gun purchases were implemented in 1998.

Breitbart News reported FBI numbers showing a record-setting 3,740,688 background checks were conducted in March alone. Yet not only were there no school shootings but there were no high-profile mass shootings in other public setting either. This, despite the surge in gun sales.

Handler has been a radical gun control proponent for years, even going so far as to fight against American ownership of semiautomatic firearms in general. On April 1, 2018, Breitbart News noted Handler’s claim that her body guards do not use “semiautomatic weapons.” She also said that her “armed guards aren’t killing children.” Handler did not discuss whether her armed guards carry revolvers, lever actions, or pump shotguns in place of semiautomatic firearms.

