Chicago Police are setting up checkpoints in the city to “inform” people to stay inside their homes.

Good Lord. Chicago police setting up checkpoints to remind residents of stay-at-home order https://t.co/LVkyJSGjZ6

Meanwhile… Chicago Mayor Lightfoot dashes off to visit her hair stylist.

She says it’s essential.

Life under a Marxist regime.

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others” – Animal Farm.

