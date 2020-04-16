https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/chicago-police-set-checkpoints-keep-citizens-home-mayor-lightfoot-dashes-off-visit-hair-stylist/

Chicago Police are setting up checkpoints in the city to “inform” people to stay inside their homes.

Meanwhile… Chicago Mayor Lightfoot dashes off to visit her hair stylist.
She says it’s essential.

Life under a Marxist regime.

“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others” – Animal Farm.

