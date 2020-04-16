https://www.westernjournal.com/chinas-lies-caused-pandemic-time-make-country-pay/

The global coronavirus pandemic is the final straw: It’s time to hold China accountable.

The communist powerhouse has abused the United States financially for years, with unfair practices and shoddy safety standards costing American lives well before the virus outbreak.

This lack of safety standards and quality control has evolved beyond tainted toothpaste and toxic dog food and now appears to be at fault for the deadly global pandemic.

Despite China’s attempts to shift blame, mounting evidence points to a government lab in the 1.4-billion-strong country as the origin point of COVID-19.

The Communist Party of China has not come forward with any solid explanations about the outbreak’s origins, although the government has been caught in numerous lies about the virus that seemingly only helped it spread.

Even before the paradigm-shifting pandemic, China was working to undermine America’s status as the sole world hyperpower.

For years, Chinese officials largely overlooked industrial espionage against companies in the United States, often forcing American businesses to compete against their own trade secrets and designs.

Unfair trade practices left Americans at a disadvantage while Chinese factories slowly sapped manufacturing jobs from our country.

This eventually culminated in the trade war between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, an economic battle that died down when the outbreak crippled China.

Of course, this was only one facet of China’s dreams of disrupting the American order.

To truly move up in the world, the communist giant would have to take Taiwan, the last remnant of the country’s bloody civil war and the first stepping stone to domination in the West Pacific.

A major stumbling block to this plan is America’s navy, which regularly flexes its muscle through freedom-of-navigation exercises in contested straits and in China’s claimed territory.

To one day end this gunboat diplomacy from across the Pacific, the communist nation spent years fortifying its own coast with ship-killing missiles and systems designed to directly counter America’s naval superiority.

China isn’t neglecting other avenues, and the country’s Belt and Road Initiative is busy working to make countries in Europe, Asia and Africa economically dependent on the communist regime’s success.

Already the system has seen Chinese medical supplies delivered to some connected countries. It’s unclear if a post-virus world will see these countries shifting toward their Asian benefactor or not.

With the world seemingly ready to split into Cold War-style spheres of influence, it’s clear that now is not the time to let China escape the ramifications of its actions.

Despite protests from Democratic politicians and from China itself, the communist nation’s interests are now in direct conflict with our own. We will never be able to cooperate with a country that hurts us in trade, sparks deadly pandemics and gives us anything but truth.

