The College Board has canceled all SAT testing until late summer and might just administer “remote” testing next fall, it announced in a press release.

“To keep students safe, and in alignment with public health guidance and school closures across 192 countries, we will not be able to administer the SAT or SAT Subject Tests on June 6, 2020,” per the release.

“If it’s safe from a public health standpoint, we’ll provide weekend SAT administrations every month through the end of the calendar year, beginning in August. This includes a new administration in September and the previously scheduled tests on August 29, October 3, November 7, and December 5.”

The College Board also tweeted:

“With student and educator safety as our priority, we’re adapting to the challenges presented by Covid-19. While we’re unable to administer June, we will:

◼️ Have an SAT each month, starting with August

◼️ Significantly expand capacity for fall SATs

More: http://spr.ly/60151Fj4v.”

Some schools have waived SAT test requirements for college applications, but the College Board will be reaching out to localities to expand testing for next fall, too.

“For each administration, we’re preparing to significantly expand our capacity for students to take the SAT once schools reopen,” the release add. “We’re calling on our member schools and colleges, as well as local communities, to provide additional test center capacity so every student who wants to take the SAT can do so.”

Also, the College Board is working on a digital test that might be able to be taken next fall, in the event social distancing protocols do not allow large gatherings in some areas.

“In the unlikely event that schools do not reopen this fall, College Board will provide a digital SAT for home use, like how we’re delivering digital exams to 3 million AP students this spring,” the College Board release read.

“As we’re doing with at-home Advanced Placement exams, we would ensure that at-home SAT testing is simple, secure and fair, accessible to all, and valid for use in college admissions.

“Like the paper test, a digital, remote version of the SAT would measure what students are learning in school and what they need to know to be successful in college.”

