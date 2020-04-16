https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/democrats-weaponize-dr-fauci/

My little town for years had on its city council a retired firefighter. Fellow lawmakers joked that he wanted to require that everything be covered with concrete.

This councilman’s single-mindedness would certainly prevent fires. Trouble is, it would also have bankrupted town taxpayers and produced a hard, gray world without joy. Nature is not fireproof.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and his focus on fighting today’s pandemic at any cost reminds me of this firefighter. Now 79, Dr. Fauci since 1984 has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

As the top expert on President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Fauci has become a familiar face answering questions during Trump’s daily televised pandemic briefings.

As one of America’s most experienced doctors and scientists, Fauci exudes authority, but the many unknowns of this novel coronavirus have made him less than authoritative. His statements have ranged from declaring this virus pandemic a “miniscule” problem to suggesting that the sky is falling and COVID-19 might kill 2.2 million Americans.

The less some scientists know about a deadly new virus, the more they tend to make worst-case predictions and urge worst-case policies. Dr. Fauci now admits to having relied on false information and wildly inaccurate computer models.

The doctor’s second role is as a high bureaucrat and coronavirus commissar. The reflexive position of bureaucrats is to delay and demand more studies. A bureaucrat is never fired for saying “no” – only for saying “yes” to some policy or project that fails. Thus Dr. Fauci says that conditions are not yet right to “reopen the economy” and unchain tens of millions of Americans from home confinement.

Fauci’s third role is in public relations. He stokes fear of COVID-19 but prevents panic. He sometimes praises President Trump, but sometimes distances himself as if challenging the president’s willingness to risk more infections to prevent our coronavirus-crippled economy from dying.

Fauci has tasted the tempting “poisoned chalice” of stardom and power. In a leaked 2013 email, Fauci asked an aide to tell Hillary Clinton that “we all love her,” signing it “From your doctor admirer.” If he is portrayed on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, Fauci said he wants to be played by Brad Pitt.

Democratic leaders and their media comrades have become “Faucists,” striving every day to distort and weaponize Fauci’s caution and credibility to contradict and undermine President Trump. Dr. Fauci, however, is NOT a “Faucist.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper cajoled Fauci into saying that social distancing measures faced “a lot of pushback” when first suggested. “Obviously, you could logically say that if … you started mitigation earlier,” Fauci said, “you could have saved lives.” Fauci later admitted that President Trump took every mitigation step he recommended.

The leftist media never mention that on Jan. 21 Dr. Fauci advised: “Coronavirus is not a major threat for the people in the United States, and this is not something the citizens should be worried about.” It is a “very, very low risk to the United States,” he said on Jan. 26.

The “Faucist” left-wing media amplified Dr. Fauci’s observation that the drug hydroxychloroquine had not yet been officially approved against COVID-19. New York Times reporters found that Mr. Trump has a $99 investment in a manufacturer of this drug, approved in 1955 as a malaria treatment.

President Trump likes this drug because of anecdotal evidence it works against coronavirus; because our government has already approved it as safe; and because it is cheap, around $30 per bottle.

Big Pharma, therefore, hates generic hydroxychloroquine. It cannot be patented and sold for hundreds or thousands of dollars per bottle, but it potentially can prophylactically protect victims from the deadliest effects of COVID-19. Fauci himself has said that he would probably take hydroxychloroquine if he became infected with coronavirus. Are greedy Democrats attacking this inexpensive drug at the behest of their wealthy giant pharmaceutical company campaign donors?

Democrats have exploited the coronavirus pandemic to spend trillions of dollars; make millions of suddenly unemployed people dependent on government; destroy American capitalism; impose authoritarian Faucism over the citizenry; force legal changes that make election stealing easy; and oust President Trump this November.

These “Faucists” want the COVID-19 pandemic to wreck the economy, as HBO’s Bill Maher said in 2019, because a recession “will definitely get [Trump] unelected.”

These “Faucists” want the effects of this disastrous pandemic to continue at least through November’s election. They want the authoritarian political power they have gained via this fear-promoted plague to last forever.

