Actress Drew Barrymore has penned a tribute to Mother Earth in which she compares the planet to a dissatisfied wife who is threatening to walk out on her neglectful husband. She also worked in a plug for her 1998 movie Ever After.

The E.T. actress warned readers in a recent post on her personal blog that the Earth, like an unhappy wife, may one day decide to give up on its inhabitants who have failed to attend to her needs. But “if you take care of her, she will love you back,” she wrote.

Drew Barrymore is one of Hollywood’s most visible eco-activists, stumping for animal rights and advocating against animal-tested cosmetics. She has also launched the home goods line, Flower Home, and the beauty line, Flower Beauty, which market themselves as being both affordable and environmentally friendly.

In her blog post, Barrymore launched into a lengthy metaphor comparing Earth to an ignored wife who is contemplating calling it quits.

“What if one day, you had been married for many years, and your wife comes home and tells you she is unhappy. That it had been a long time since she was happy. She is thinking about leaving,” the actress wrote.

“You don’t go back to business as usual. Your whole life just changed. You are shaken to the core. This news haunts you everywhere you go. You are uncertain. This has completely invalidated your reality.”

Later in the post, Drew Barrymore encouraged people not to give up on their relationship with the Earth. “This is worth fighting for! It wont be easy but what is… Run to her! Run like the end of a movie when you realize you can’t live without her!”

She concluded by urging readers to “take care” of the planet, and by plugging her movie Ever After.

“Your wife’s name is Mother Earth. And she is worth it! You will live out your days knowing you have to work at it. She is not a sure thing. But if you take care of her, she will love you back. And you can live realistically Ever After.”

