https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whistleblower/2020/04/16/id/963165

Edward Snowden wants to stay in Russia, CNN reports.

The whistleblower filed a request to extend his residency permit in Russia for an additional three years, his lawyer told state-run news agency TASS.

“Yes, a couple of days ago we have filed documents to extend his permit for three more years and we hope it will be satisfied,” Anatoly Kucherena said, adding that there “was no discussion” about Snowden obtaining Russian citizenship, TASS reported.

His lawyer said Snowden’s permit is set to expire this month. This isn’t the first time Snowden is asking Russia for an extension to his residency permit. The Russian government, which granted him asylum, extended his permit in 2017, according to CNN.

Snowden, a former NSA contractor, is accused of espionage and theft of government property in the United States and leaking classified information to the media about a surveillance program.

Last year, he said he would return to the U.S. if guaranteed a fair trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

