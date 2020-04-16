https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/warren-vice-president-running-mate-endorsement/2020/04/16/id/963103

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says if former Vice President Joe Biden asks her to be his running mate, she’ll say “yes.”

The Massachusetts Democrat, while expansive with several other answers during an interview on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC Wednesday night, offered just the one-word response of “yes” when asked if she’d accept an offer to be Biden’s running mate.

Shortly after Warren suspended her own campaign in early March, she declined to endorse either Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the only two viable candidates left in the race after she pulled out. But on Wednesday, she decided the time was right to endorse Biden, after Sanders pulled out on April 8.

“I think it was important that Senator Sanders had the time he needed, and the space he needed to make the decision about what he was going to do with his campaign,” Warren said. “And now, Sen. Sanders has endorsed, President Barack Obama has endorsed, and I was very, very glad to do it today.”

She added that Biden will be an “excellent president” as he is “fundamentally a good man.”

“He is prepared for an emergency,” she said. “He will fight for every human being. And most of all, he’s a person who has empathy.”

President Donald Trump, she said, “measures everything” in the current coronavirus crisis and others before in terms of what they will mean to him and how the situation affects his political and financial interests.

“That’s the extent of his measure, and that’s why we are in so much trouble right now in the middle of a crisis,” Warren said.

The senator said she’s had several conversations with Biden, long before now or the 2016 race on how to build America moving forward, and said they both want the same thing.

“We want this country to work and we want it to work for everyone,” she said.

