Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ripped CNN on Thursday after the network relayed a message from California Gov. Gavin Newsom the billionaire never delivered the ventilators to hospitals in the state as promised.

CNN tweeted:

“Three weeks after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had obtained more than 1,000 ventilators to help California hospitals treating patients infected with the coronavirus, the governor’s office says none of the promised ventilators have been received by hospitals.”

An angered Musk took to Twitter to push back against the claim.

“What I find most surprising is that CNN still exists,” Musk tweeted. Then he asked Gov. Newsom to “please fix this misunderstanding.”

Then Musk tweeted out screenshots of what seem to be two emails from hospitals who received the ventilators he sent, to prove he delivered on his promise.

“These ventilators will be quickly deployed in our hospital in anticipation of the coming wave of patients who will be suffering from the most severe effects of COVID-19,” one hospital wrote. “Your gift gives us a fighting chance.”

“They worked great during testing today. We will put these to use tomorrow,” the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services sent Tesla in a March 27 text.

