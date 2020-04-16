https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/exclusive-images-boy-used-youngest-coronavirus-victim-uk-portugal-belgium-photo-2017-boy-ireland/

European Media Caught in a Huge Coronavirus Lie

News broke this month that 13-year-old Ismail Mohamad Abdulwahab became the youngest coronavirus victim in the UK.

And 14-year-old Victor Godinho became the youngest coronavirus victim in Portugal.

The media says they were healthy boys who died from the coronavirus.

Here are their photos:

Neither photo is correct!

The image is of Conor Wilmot, a 13 year old Irish boy who died in 2017. Conor’s pictures are being used in reports about the identity and nationality of the youngest Muslim COVID-19 victim in the UK, Portugal and Belgium.

The image of the same boy is used in reports of the youngest coronavirus death in these three countries.

What is going on? The Mainstream Media claims a Muslim boy is the youngest coronavirus death in the UK, Portugal and Belgium.

Then the MSM uses a picture from a boy who died in Ireland in 2017!

Via Y. Applebaum

Unfortunately, young Conor Wilmot died in Ireland in 2017:

What kind of people use the picture of a deceased Irish boy to support reporting of coronavirus deaths in Europe?

These people are sick.

