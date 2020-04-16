https://www.theepochtimes.com/experts-detail-how-us-economy-may-reopen_3313012.html

As the number of daily new COVID-19 cases decrease and hospitals start to free up, American confidence in reopening the economy is building. Experts, however, say that reopening the economy is not a simple or straightforward task, and that planning for it should start immediately.

“The best time to reopen will vary not just by state, but even by city. Our nation spans the entire continent and includes thousands of counties and tens of thousands of municipalities with a wide range of demographics, health care facilities, and population densities,” said Joel Griffith, a research fellow specializing in Financial Regulations at The Heritage Foundation, in an email to The Epoch Times.

The Governors of seven states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts connected with each other by phone on Monday to create a multi-state partnership that will examine the possibilities of reopening the economy.

The six Democratic governors and one Republican governor of Massachusetts plan to create a reopening task force that will study how to safely restart business and allow people to get back to work.

Griffith said businesses with a limited risk of contributing to the pandemic, like manufacturing, retail stores, salons, golf courses, restaurants, and auto centers, will likely open first.

“Meanwhile, theaters, sporting events, music venues, nightclubs, and cruises—those with more propensity to bring large numbers of people into close contact with each other—may be more slow to reopen,” she said.

Medical workers cheer and acknowledge pedestrians and FDNY firefighters who gathered to applaud them at 7 p.m. outside Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York on April 14, 2020. (John Minchillo/AP Photo)

Preparing the Public Health System for Reopening

Alan Sager, an expert in public health care systems at the Boston University School of Public Health, told The Epoch Times in an email that the reopening will depend upon how the public health system manages the crisis.

“Ending the restraints will not be an all-or-nothing matter. I do think that relaxing the stay-at-home and distancing requirement will be gradual. Otherwise, the virus will come back with a vengeance and may wreak inconceivable havoc—death, illness, and durable economic destruction,” said Sager, adding that bringing down the numbers of new cases to very low levels would be the first step encouraging public systems to end restraints.

Griffith said expanding test availability, expeditious reporting of test results, and contact tracing will help the health care systems create conducive conditions for localities to reopen sooner than otherwise.

Sager said “more thorough, quick, and accurate testing” will generate confidence in the low number of new cases and relentless contact tracing is a must for any infectious disease.

“Contact tracing is very labor-intensive and requires a great deal of time, so it can only work when the number of new cases is low enough to allow careful tracing,” said Sager.

While most of the world is under complete or partial lockdown due to the pandemic, big tech and public health have already been working on developing contact tracing technology.

Google and Apple announced a joint effort on April 10 to develop a Bluetooth-based contact tracking technology that will help the government and public health authorities to reduce the spread of the pandemic, according to a press release.

Next to contact tracing, another important step that can help curtail the virus according to Sager is mandatory 14-day stay-at-home self-quarantining by contacts of an infected person.

Sager said when the two steps of “relentless contact tracing” and the self-quarantining are done, people will be able to gradually get back to work while still minding safety precautions.

“People who have recovered from the virus and have the antibodies in their blood to prove it, will be among those who are first able to return to work since they can’t get sick and won’t do much to spread the virus if they keep their hands clean,” said Sager.

However, he said the reopening of public places will likely take longer.

“Reopening social venues like restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events, social gatherings, and even religious meetings may have to be delayed until we can measure the effects of the more essential returns to work on new cases,” explained Sager.

He also pointed out that states have the legal and practical authority to plan and decide about testing, self-quarantining, contact tracing, and when to allow people back to work.

“So states will make most of the key decisions, and they may allow different approaches in cities versus rural areas, for example,” he said.

A NYPD car drives by Times Square as rain falls in New York City on March 28, 2020. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities Should Exercise Caution

Griffith said while reopening the country, the administration should provide economic help to the business and the unemployed.

“Aid to businesses and the unemployed can temporarily help stave off economic pain. However a return to the economic prosperity which we enjoyed prior to this pandemic requires allowing the emergency interventions into the U.S. economy to expire once the pandemic is defeated (such as enormous new federal spending and massive Federal Reserve interventions),” she said.

Sager advised that the authorities should exercise caution because what it does during the pandemic situation today will determine the freedom the public enjoys later on.

“Only when the spread of the virus is tamed can we return to business as usual. The more competent our actions today, the more freedom we will enjoy tomorrow,” said Sager adding that decisions should be based on “hard-headed medical evidence.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

