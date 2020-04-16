https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/fauci-couldnt-fired-without-cause-proposed-bill/

(NEWSWEEK) Senator Ed Markey plans to introduce legislation that would block President Donald Trump from firing Dr. Anthony Fauci and other National Institutes of Health (NIH) directors for political reasons.

The Massachusetts Democrat said his proposed bill would disallow presidents from sacking NIH directors without cause, and stressed the importance of listening to public health experts amid the coronavirus pandemic. The bill would only permit a president to fire a national research or health institute director only on the basis of malfeasance, negligence of office, or incapacity, through an amendment of the Public Health Service Act.

Sen. Markey also said that Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had become the science community’s “most trusted voice” during the COVID-19 outbreak.

