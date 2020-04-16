https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/florida-man-arrested-threatening-shoot-unmasked-people-publix-grocery-stores/

A Sebring, Florida man was arrested after threatening to shoot unmasked shoppers at a local Publix grocery store.

The man, Robert Kovner, posted his threats on Facebook.

Robert Kovner, 62, of Sebring, was arrested and booked Tuesday for a threat he wrote on Facebook, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. https://t.co/5zY2ELPSzL

International Business Times reported:

A Florida man was arrested by the police on Tuesday night after he made threats of mass shooting people who are not wearing face masks while shopping at Publix grocery store.

Robert Kovner, 62, who lives in Sebring, Florida, reportedly posted his threat on Facebook. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the post then booked and charged Kovner with a second-degree felony.

His bail bond has been set at $30,000, per the Miami Herald. The police also charged Kovner for facilitating a felony using a two-way communications device.

“The writer was upset that not enough people, in his opinion, are wearing masks when they are out and about,” the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “We realize these are stressful times, but there is no excuse for making threats like this. It’s not a joke. It’s not just a bad day. It’s a crime. We will ALWAYS take them seriously and you will go to jail.”