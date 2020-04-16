http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/b83iJ8JF5oE/mcclatchy-gets-takeover-offer-from-chatham-brigade-capital-11587061187

McClatchy Co. said Thursday it has received a takeover offer from two hedge-fund managers—and senior debtholders—that would get the newspaper publisher’s business out of chapter 11 bankruptcy this year.

Hedge funds Chatham Asset Management LLC and Brigade Capital Management LP have offered to forgive $263 million in McClatchy senior debt in exchange for purchasing the assets of the publishing business.

The…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

