https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/493034-heres-where-things-stand-200-days-before-election-day

Democrats are growing more confident about their changes of retaking power in Washington with 200 days to go before Election Day.

It’s an election that both sides now see as turning on the coronavirus pandemic, and the American public’s views on how President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes NFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report MORE steers the country through the worst public health crisis in modern memory.

Recent polls suggest a tight race, but also give Democrats hope that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCalifornia teen asks Obama to deliver virtual commencement address to the Class of 2020 Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes 15 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE can top Trump in states such as Florida and Arizona that are crucial to his reelection chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats are also feeling upbeat about the Senate, where a handful of races will determine whether they can wrest away control of the chamber from Republicans.

Republicans, for their part, think the well-funded Trump campaign can help re-elect the president to another four-year term, an outcome that would greatly increase the party’s chances of retaining the House majority.

And the GOP is hopeful a Trump win could provide the momentum needed to pick up 20 House seats and end Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Democratic rep pushes for eligibility for coronavirus lending programs to be extended to chambers of commerce Business loan funds almost exhausted as Schumer, Mnuchin wrestle over deal MORE’s (D-Calif.) second Speakership.

Here’s a look at the three battlegrounds.

White House

Biden has never seemed like an unbeatable candidate, to say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polls show his supporters are not as enthusiastic as Trump’s, his gaffes are the stuff of legend and the progressive base of the Democratic Party was hoping other candidates would win the party’s primary.

Yet Democrats do have reason for optimism this week.

The party, desperate to end Trump’s presidency at one term, is uniting around the former vice president quickly.

Former President Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes Hillicon Valley: Pentagon IG could not determine if White House interfered in cloud contract | Amazon firings fuel controversy over virus response | States begin shifting to mail-in voting | Agencies warn of North Korean cyber threats The Hill’s Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenWarren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes The Hill’s Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Former Sanders press secretary: ‘My objective is to push Joe Biden into being a better candidate’ MORE (D-Mass.) have all endorsed Biden this week, giving him an advantage over 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in North Carolina Krystal and Saagar debate former Clinton advisor on Biden’s electability Sen. Collins says Trump has been ‘very uneven’ on coronavirus MORE, who didn’t see the party begin to unify around her candidacy until the summer.

Biden leads Trump in a number of national polls, as well as in the swing states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average.

Trump has a big cash advantage at this stage of the race, along with the power of incumbency.

But for the president, the key is almost certainly the coronavirus crisis, and the recession it has caused.

Trump was hoping he would ride a strong economy into reelection. Now he must convince voters that his stewardship is the best to steer the country back to economic success.

He’s signaled he wants to begin opening the economy as quickly as possible. He’s also noted that U.S. deaths from the coronavirus are far lower than some projections, which the White House argues is evidence of the success of his policies.

Trump’s argument, an echo in some ways of former President George W. Bush’s in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, is that it would be wrong to change the nation’s leader at this critical time.

The coronavirus crisis also promises to make the election campaign uglier.

Trump has signaled he’ll make Biden’s age and his son Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine campaign issues. He’s ripped Democrats on personal terms for opposing decisions he’s made during the battle against the pandemic.

Biden and Democrats, for their part, will argue fewer Americans would have died if Trump had taken quicker action.

Senate

Democrats must gain the White House and a net three seats to win back the Senate — an uphill climb that is not impossible.

In reality, Democrats probably need to take four Republican seats to win the Senate. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) is a huge underdog in a state Trump is likely to sweep to victory in November.

That means Democrats will probably have to defeat Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Kelly expands lead over McSally in Arizona Trump to halt WHO funding amid review MORE, Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerAides expect Schumer, Mnuchin to reach deal on coronavirus relief Trump: 100 ventilators ‘immediately’ being sent to Colorado GOP senator calls for investigation into ‘mismanagement’ of strategic ventilators MORE and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP senators push for quick, partial reopening of economy Sen. Collins says Trump has been ‘very uneven’ on coronavirus Trump and Senate Republicans at a showdown over government oversight? MORE in Arizona, Colorado and Maine, and then win a fourth seat as well.

In all three of those contests, Democrats seem to have a decent chance of winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardner is in the fight of his political life. Not only has his state turned bluer in recent years, he’s facing potential challenges from former Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Warren becomes latest 2020 rival to back Biden Senate GOP super PAC books more than million in fall ads Poll shows Daines, Bullock neck and neck in Montana Senate race MORE, the prohibitive front-runner in the Senate primary.

In Arizona, McSally is up against Democrat Mark Kelly, a retired astronaut who has shattered fundraising records since launching his Senate bid early last year. McSally lost her state’s last Senate race in 2018 before Gov. Doug Ducey (R) appointed her to fill the vacant seat of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainKelly expands lead over McSally in Arizona Kelly expands cash advantage over McSally in Arizona Senate race Megan McCain knocks Trump over comments honoring POWs MORE (R-Ariz.).

Collins is also in a tough race in a state where Biden will be favored to take electoral votes in November.

The best chance for Democrats to pull out a fourth victory might be in North Carolina, where Democrats think GOP Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Warren throws her support behind Biden Poll: Trump leads Biden by 7 points in North Carolina GOP senator: Burr owes everybody an explanation over stock sales MORE (N.C.) is vulnerable.

If they can’t win there, they may look to Iowa, where Democratic outside groups are spending millions to oust Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Rep. Debbie Dingell’s diamond analogy; Cuomo says Trump isn’t a king GOP senators target WHO as part of coronavirus probe Aides expect Schumer, Mnuchin to reach deal on coronavirus relief MORE (R).

Republicans hope they can take out Sen. Gary Peters Gary Charles PetersMichigan, Wisconsin Democratic senators endorse Biden Senate Republican: Coronavirus response has ‘hampered’ Hunter Biden investigation GOP ads hit vulnerable Senate Democrats over small business funding MORE (D), who has a relatively low name ID. Trump pulled a surprise win in the state in 2016, giving the GOP hope he could do so again and that his coattails could help down the ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democrats believe that they may be able to bring three other states into play: Kentucky, where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Business loan funds almost exhausted as Schumer, Mnuchin wrestle over deal Trump threatens to adjourn both chambers of Congress MORE (R) is facing a well-funded Democratic opponent in Amy McGrath; Texas, where Democrats are energized after a near-win against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Health Care: Trump to release guidelines on easing social distancing on Thursday | Trump WHO cuts meet blowback | Officials warn of lack of testing supplies | Global cases surpass 2 million On The Money: Small business lending funds nearly depleted | Trump says White House to release guidelines on relaxing social distancing Thursday | Fed’s efforts on coronavirus raise eyebrows 15 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE (R) in 2018; and Georgia, where both of the state’s Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTop Georgia Republican endorses Doug Collins Senate bid Kudlow slams senators who allegedly traded stock before pandemic Loeffler liquidates stocks amid uproar over trades after Senate coronavirus briefing MORE, will face voters in November.

Each of those states will likely prove challenging for Democrats, and party operatives concede that while their chances there have improved, they’re still a reach.

House

The House is the least likely chamber to flip in the general election.

Republicans need a net gain of 20 seats to take back the majority. Republicans also have to take into account the redistricting in North Carolina, which will endanger two GOP-held seats, as well as retiring Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdGarth Brooks accepts Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song Texas kicks off critical battle for House control Gun control group plans to spend million in Texas in 2020 MORE’s (R-Texas) district, which Democrats are favored to take.

It would appear Republicans are well positioned with Democrats holding 30 seats in districts President Trump carried in 2016, but not all of those races are competitive. The Cook Political Report rates Rep. Angie Craig’s (D-Minn.) district, which Trump won by 1.2 percentage points, as “lean Democratic.”

Meanwhile, Cook rates Reps. Mikie Sherrill Rebecca (Mikie) Michelle SherrillNY, NJ lawmakers call for more aid to help fight coronavirus Biden rolls out over a dozen congressional endorsements after latest primary wins Elbow bumps, Spock salutes: How Congress is dealing with coronavirus MORE (D-N.J.) and Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindBottom line Treasury watchdog to investigate Trump opportunity zone program How the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment MORE’s (D-Wis.) as “likely Democratic.” Trump won Sherrill’s district by 1 point and Kind’s district by 4 points.

Having Biden as their presumptive presidential nominee could also play to House Democrats’ advantage in November. Vulnerable House Democrats, such as Rep. Joe Cunningham Joseph CunninghamFlorida Republican becomes sixth member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus House chairwoman diagnosed with ‘presumed’ coronavirus infection Capitol officials extend suspension of tourist access until May MORE in South Carolina’s 1st District, had voiced concerns about the prospect of Sanders, a self-described Democratic Socialist, at the top of the Democratic ticket.

However, Republicans do hold an advantage in a number of key districts. Cook changed the rating for the race to fill former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillCalifornia teen asks Obama to deliver virtual commencement address to the Class of 2020 Democrats release Spanish-language attack ad for California special election Gaetz accuses Burr of ‘screwing all Americans’ with stock sale MORE’s (D-Ca.) district from “lean Democratic” to “toss-up.” California Assemblywoman Christie Smith (D) and former Navy fighter pilot Mike Garcia will face off in the vote-by-mail primary on May 12.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerJuan Williams: Biden’s promises on women are a big deal Security contractor Erik Prince reportedly recruited ex-spies to help Project Veritas infiltrate liberal groups Hillicon Valley: Barr offers principles to prevent online child exploitation | Facebook removes misleading Trump census ads | House passes bill banning TSA use of TikTok MORE’s (D-Va.) race in Virginia’s 7th district, which was also won by Trump in 2016, is considered a “toss-up” by Cook. The website also rates Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathBrady PAC endorses Biden, plans to spend million in 2020 Biden rolls out over a dozen congressional endorsements after latest primary wins Warren endorsed by Black Lives Matter co-founder’s Black to the Future Action Fund MORE’s (D-Ga.) seat in Georgia’s 6th District as a “toss-up.” That district was won by Trump in 2016 and was formerly held by former Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelConservative women’s group rolls out new GOP endorsements for 2020 The most expensive congressional races of the last decade Georgia ready for unpredictable Senate race MORE (R-Ga.), who is running again for the seat.

The coronavirus pandemic could have the biggest impact on the race. The crisis has forced candidates in all races to resort to virtual campaigning.

Republican candidates could see an enthusiasm and fundraising advantage with Trump at the top of the ticket. However, Democrats will likely be given another opportunity to run on health care, an issue with which they solidly won the House in 2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

