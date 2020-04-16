https://www.theblaze.com/news/i-actually-dont-know-whats-happened-to-you-kellyanne-conway-slams-reporter-who-recently-made-headlines

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway lost her patience on Wednesday with a CBS News correspondent who has made waves with a number of questions to the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, telling the reporter, “I actually don’t know what’s happened to you.”

What are the details?

The Hill reported that Conway took answers from the press the day after President Donald Trump named off individuals selected to serve on a task force aimed at reopening the economy from the pandemic-induced shutdown.

CBS News’s Paul Reid asked Conway if there was “any thought to diversifying that council beyond what was predominately a group of very wealthy, white men.”

Conway said that “there will be other people raising their hand and saying, ‘how can I help,'” before explaining to Reid, “We don’t pick who the heads of the sports commission leagues and CEO’s of companies are who want to help.”

Reid pressed, “But you do pick your council and you could pick small businesses — they could pick other people from a diverse group of voices.”

“Paula, I actually don’t know what’s happened to you, respectfully,” Conway replied. “I don’t know why you’ve changed, and you’re in the briefing room screaming at Anthony Fauci and the president of the United States. I, frankly, think it’s unbecoming. But that aside, I will answer the question about how they’re going to help America, which is why I’m here.”

The White House counselor continued, “I think you’re here for a different reason it seems, these days.”

Reid made headlines earlier in the week when she engaged in a heated exchange with President Trump over his administration’s response to the coronavirus, when she pressed for details over what actions were taken during the month of February.

During the same White House press briefing on Monday, the CBS News reporter asked Dr. Fauci, “Are you doing this voluntarily or did the president or vice president ask?”

Dr. Fauci dismissed the question, saying, “Everything I do is voluntary. Please. Don’t even imply that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

