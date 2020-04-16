https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/india-says-video-conference-app-zoom-not-safe/

(TECH CRUNCH) India said today Zoom is ‘not a safe platform’ and advised government employees to not use it for official work as the video conference service surges in popularity in many nations including the world’s second largest smartphone market as billions of people remain stuck at home due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Zoom is a not a safe platform,” the Cyber Coordination Centre (CyCord) of India’s ministry of home affairs said in a 16-page (PDF) advisory. “Platform not for use by government officers/officials for official purposes,” said Press Bureau of India in a statement. The advisory includes guidelines for users who still wish to use Zoom for their private communications.

