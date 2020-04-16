https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/infowars-owen-shroyer-banned-twitter-ahead-texas-stay-home-order-protest/

Twitter has conveniently banned InfoWars hosts Owen Shroyer and Rob Dew ahead of a protest against the Texas governor’s stay-at-home order this weekend.

The “You Can’t Close America” rally is scheduled to take place at the Texas Capitol in Austin on April 18 in response to Governor Greg Abbott’s order which “requires all Texans to stay at home except to provide essential services or do essential things like going to the grocery store” until at least April 30.

The platform also removed the Banned.Video account, the Twitter for InfoWars’ own streaming platform.

Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Shroyer said that if the suspension is because of his coronavirus coverage, then the platform is being hypocritical.

“The ban is very odd, if they want to claim that this is about the coronavirus or stopping the spread, then why is the World Health Organization on there spreading their fake news?” Shroyer asked. “Why is Nancy Pelosi allowed to promote going out on the town and to chinatown? Why is Fauci allowed to say it’s not a big deal? Why is China still operating on Twitter?”

Shroyer added, “so if it really is about coronavirus, that hypocrisy is just seen right on it’s face.”

Though it seems plausible that this is the reason for his suspension, given that Media Matters released a hit piece about his coverage and the protest just one day prior, Shoyer noted that it might just be an extension of InfoWars being censored from every major platform.

However, Shroyer told TGP that he believes the most likely reason from the suspension is because he has been promoting a new documentary titled “Pedogate 2020,” which he said the left-wing media is “desperately trying to stop people from seeing.”

Shroyer has received no email or notifications about the suspension which leads him to believe that it is permanent.

TGP has reached out to Twitter for comment and will update this story if one is provided.

