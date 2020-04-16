https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/interesting-researchers-reveal-clinton-foundation-linked-pepfar-gates-foundation-global-fund/

In December 2018, the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations held a hearing on Capitol Hill on the Clinton Foundation.

Mark Meadows (R-NC), the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations, led the hearing. Two Clinton Foundation whistleblowers spoke at the hearing. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch also testified.

Lawrence Doyle of DM Income Advisors and John Moynihan of JFM Associates testified before the congressional committee in December.

Witness John Moynihan and witness Lawrence Doyle accused the Clinton Foundation of using funding in the Clinton Health Initiative for trips and expenditures for personal use.

The witnesses told the committee they had to send their evidence to the Huber investigation THREE TIMES because the investigators kept losing it. The Huber investigative team only became interested in the evidence when they heard the two men were going before Congress.

We later found out in 2019 from Attorney General Bill Barr, who replaced Jeff Sessions, that John Huber had never even started his investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Doyle and Moynihan are still pursuing justice and have now set up a Twitter account. Below are as series of tweets they recently released on the Clinton Foundation.



Book 1: “US House Oversight and Government Reform Congressional Hearing (December 13, 2018) on Not-for-Profits w/Specific Case Study on Clinton Foundation”. We enter at the 90-minute mark: https://t.co/SBY2weGjHa#FBH #DigitalArmy #DigitalSoldier#ClintonFoundationWhistleblowers — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) April 2, 2020

Book 3: “Let’s Follow the Drugs” back to India in 2003. Learn about Clinton Fdn partner company Ranbaxy Pharma distributing garbage drugs, guilty plea to 7 felony counts/paid $500mm fine in 2013 (3 days after Lois Lerner/ IRS/Tea Party Patriots explodes): https://t.co/gPlgALnVxK — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) April 2, 2020

Books 1-5 provide a nice backdrop to our 4+ years’ efforts but really only scratch the surface. We submitted to the #IRS, #DOJ, #FBI, #USPS, #NYSAG and others w/judicial oversight/responsibility 100+ formal exhibits >6000+ pages inc: email exchanges, foreign contracts, interviews — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) April 2, 2020

Book 6: Bill Gates and the Gates Foundation: Some might think him the smartest guy in the room and w/biggest wallet. Upon further reflection, “friends like these who needs enemies” >> https://t.co/8DP2PtQP5R ** NOTE: please know I use the term Book in these texts not literally — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) April 4, 2020

Book 7: US State Dept-PEPFAR-Clinton Foundation-Ivy League Universities-501c3s AND more: “Garbage drugs, drug resistance; Ivy-league universities scoring huge US govt grants; fraud within Clinton partners and MORE: https://t.co/lPdw1qTsUE — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) April 8, 2020

Book 9: “I Know Where All the Bodies Are Buried” (#ClintonFoundation CFO, 11-30-16, ~8:15am, Princeton Club, NYC): https://t.co/dDx4jqSu86 — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) April 11, 2020

Book 10: Clinton Foundation/CHAI: Largest Donor is the World Health Organization hosted entity UNITAID: https://t.co/LOiy6y2zYG#ClintonFoundationWhistleblowerLibrary — FBH (Financial Bounty Hunters/USA) (@LWDoyleUSA) April 12, 2020

It looks like the Clinton Foundation is knee deep in the recent coronavirus crisis due to its many connections with the Gates Foundation, PEPFAR and the WHO. Who would have guessed? This is an interesting development.

Hat tip Charles Ortel

