Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called for casinos and hotels to reopen in a recent city council meeting.

The Democrat Mayor called the current closures in Las Vegas “total insanity.”

FOX5 reported:

Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday called the closure of nonessential businesses in the city “total insanity.”

While opening Wednesday’s City Council Meeting, Mayor Goodman said that “this shutdown has become one of total insanity.” Adding, “For there is no backup of data as to why we are shutdown from the start. No plan in place how to move through the shutdown or how to even come out of it.”

Mayor Goodman said that according to experts who she has spoken to, the coronavirus is “not going away.”

“It’s not going to be going away this month, next month, and much like the flu and other viruses that have impacted populations around the world, this virus, or a derivative there of, will be part of what we work through going forward,” Mayor Goodman said.