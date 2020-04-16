https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493084-ivanka-trump-kushner-traveled-to-new-jersey-for-passover-despite

Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpTrump says Jared and Ivanka won’t be part of new economic coronavirus council Trump says he’ll use ‘facts and instincts’ when deciding to push for US to reopen Overnight Health Care: Trump calls decision on reopening US biggest of his life | Trump to convene council to advise | Health officials push back on May opening | States see virus cases rise | Global death toll passes 100K MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes NFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report MORE‘s eldest daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump announces new initiative for hospitals to lend unused ventilators to areas of need Trump says Jared and Ivanka won’t be part of new economic coronavirus council The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – States seek plans for economic revival; feds talk ‘hope’ MORE reportedly traveled from Washington, D.C., to New Jersey earlier this month to celebrate the first night of Passover, despite federal guidelines advising against nonessential travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner are senior White House advisers who have played roles in the administration’s handling of the outbreak. The two traveled with their three children to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey for a Passover seder last week, The New York Times reported, citing two people familiar with their plans.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Their travel earlier this month came even as Ivanka Trump shared messages in which she stressed the need for social distancing amid the pandemic. In one video, posted in late March, Ivanka Trump urged “those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so.”

In these toughest of times, America shows her spirit and strength. This will end and we will emerge stronger than ever before. In the meantime, social distancing saves lives! Please do your part. We are all in this together. [Part 1] pic.twitter.com/iYzMunLJyO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 30, 2020

“Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread,” she said, adding that social-distancing requirements would “save lives.”

The Trump administration’s guidelines for social distancing urge Americans to avoid restaurants and bars, cancel nonessential travel and limit in-person gatherings to less than 10 people. As of now, the recommendations are set to remain in place until the end of April, though many governors have instituted stay-at-home orders that stretch into May and June.

Kushner returned to Washington following the Passover celebration, though Ivanka Trump has remained in New Jersey, the people told The Times. Ivanka Trump has reportedly said that Trump’s private golf club in Bedminster is effectively shut down, making it safer than her residence in Washington.

People familiar with Ivanka Trump’s work told The Times that she remotely participated in at least two calls where the president spoke with business leaders about the possible plans to reopen portions of the economy. In her role, Ivanka Trump has advocated for Paycheck Protection Program, a relief effort assisting small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

She tweeted on Wednesday that Congress needed to “set partisan agendas aside and replenish this important program immediately!”

