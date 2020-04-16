https://www.theblaze.com/news/judge-denies-roger-stones-motion-for-a-new-trial

Roger Stone, a former advisor to President Donald Trump, has been denied his motion for a new trial by the same judge who refused to recuse herself from the case and sentenced him to more than three years in prison.

What are the details?

Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote that Stone failed to “[supply] any reason to believe that there has been a ‘a serious miscarriage of justice,” ABC News reported.

Stone was found guilty in November on seven counts stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and was sentenced by Berman Jackson in February to 40 months of incarceration.

But just ahead of his sentencing, Stone’s attorneys requested a new trial after reports emerged that the lead juror in the trial, Tomeka Hart, was a longtime Democrat whose social media posts further threw her impartiality and honesty into question.

President Trump tweeted at the time, “There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case. Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of ‘Trump’ and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch!”

Stone’s attorneys also requested that Judge Berman Jackson recuse herself from hearing his argument for a new trial, saying that the judge herself could hold some bias because she praised the jury for its integrity during sentencing. Berman Jackson refused to step down.

In her decision Thursday, Berman Jackson wrote, “The defendant has not shown that the juror lied; nor has he shown that the supposedly disqualifying evidence could not have been found through the exercise of due diligence at the time the jury was selected.”

The judge wrote that Stone’s “conviction is final.”

