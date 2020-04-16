https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/judicial-watch-goes-google-demand-hillary-clinton-emails/

Judicial Watch, the government watchdog that has fought for years to obtain the emails that Hillary Clinton deleted from her private email system while she was secretary of state for Barack Obama, has subpoenaed Google to see what information the megacorporation has.

And it might have a lot.

The legal group said Thursday its subpoena to Google for Clintons emails from a Google account was authorized by a federal judge.

Clinton set up a private email system for her State Department business in which she transmitted classified information. She and her staff deleted 33,000 emails from the system before turning it over to the FBI, arguing the messages were not work-related.

Judicial Watch noted Platte River Networks’ IT special Paul Combetta apparently used a Google account to transfer Clinton’s emails from a laptop to a Platte River server.

He used the app BleachBit to remove any traces of the emails from the laptop.

But Judicial Watch argues the records still could be available through Google.

Judicial Watch has asked Google to produce the emails by May 13.

The subpoena is part of Judicial Watch’s lawsuit seeking records concerning the Obama administration’s “talking points or updates” on the 2012 Benghazi attack” in which Islamic terrorists killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans. The discovery process in that lawsuit led directly to the revelation of Clinton’s private, unsecure email system.

During a court hearing last summer, U.S District Court Judge Royce Lamberth raised concerns about Clinton’s Gmail cache and ordered Judicial Watch to “shake this tree” on the issue.

The judge said Combetta had created a dummy email account in a different name with all of Clintons emails. The FBI investigated to see whether or not the Chinese had ever hacked into the account.

Those emails, the judge noted, never were given to the State Department.

“So it leaves out in the open whether there are these other emails that State could have obtained but nobody ever bothered to tell State about them,” Lamberth said. ” … That did occur to me that would be a problem for me as to whether an adequate examination of that circumstance occurred.”

Just weeks ago, Lamberth gave Judicial Watch permission to subpoena Google for its “relevant documents.”

The judge has said in court that he “is not confident that State currently possesses every Clinton email recovered by the FBI.”

“A federal court, tired of the State and Justice Departments’ gamesmanship, authorized Judicial Watch’s subpoena to Google to follow a lead on the Clinton emails,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “DOJ and State are AWOL and covering up for Hillary Clinton, so it is again up to Judicial Watch to do the basic investigative heavy lifting to get at the truth.”

Lamberth ordered discovery in the case in 2018. One question that remains is whether Clinton’s reason for setting up a private email server was to stymie FOIA requests.

The judge also has granted Judicial Watch permission to question Clinton under oath, although she is appealing the ruling.

Judicial Watch asked the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit to allow the depositions of Clinton and onetime aide Cheryl Mills.

The court found Clinton’s prior testimony, mostly through written sworn answers, was not sufficient.

“The court has considered the numerous times in which Secretary Clinton said she could not recall or remember certain details in her prior interrogatory answer,” Judicial Watch said. “In a deposition, it is more likely that plaintiff’s counsel could use documents and other testimony to attempt to refresh her recollection. And so, to avoid the unsatisfying and inefficient outcome of multiple rounds of fruitless interrogatories and move this almost six-year-old case closer to its conclusion, Judicial Watch will be permitted to clarify and further explore Secretary Clinton’s answers in person and immediately after she gives them. The court agrees with Judicial Watch – it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton.”

Dozens of highly sensitive classified materials were sent to and from Clinton through the unsecure email system. The FBI said the private system was vulnerable to compromise by hackers outside the United States and by foreign intelligence operatives.

Judicial Watch says it already has learned:

John Hackett, former director of information programs and services (IPS), testified under oath that he had raised concerns that Clinton’s staff may have “culled out 30,000” of the secretary’s “personal” emails without following strict National Archives standards. He also believed there was interference with the formal FOIA review process related to the classification of Clinton’s Benghazi-related emails.

Heather Samuelson, Clinton’s White House liaison at the State Department, and later Clinton’s personal lawyer, admitted under oath that she was granted immunity by the Department of Justice in June 2016.

Justin Cooper, former aide to President Bill Clinton and Clinton Foundation employee who registered the domain name of the unsecure clintonemail.com server that Clinton used while serving as secretary of state, testified he worked with Huma Abedin, Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, to create the non-government email system.

In interrogatory responses, E.W. Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, stated that the agency found Clinton email records in the Obama White House.

Jacob Sullivan, Clinton’s senior advisor and deputy chief of staff when she was secretary of state, testified that both he and Clinton used her unsecure non-government email system to conduct official State Department business.

Eric Boswell, former assistant secretary of state for diplomatic security during Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, testified that Clinton was warned twice against using unsecure BlackBerrys and personal emails to transmit classified material.

