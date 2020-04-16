https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/just-senators-grassley-johnson-demand-fbi-director-wray-turn-fbi-records-crossfire-hurricane/

Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (WI) on Thursday sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding all records from the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team.

Recall, the FBI in late July of 2016 opened a counter-intelligence investigation into Trump’s campaign dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Newly declassified documents revealed the FBI was fully aware the Steele dossier was Russian disinformation yet they used it anyway as a pretext to spy on Trump’s campaign and to sabotage his presidency.

The two GOP Senators previously wrote to US Attorney General Bill Barr asking him to declassify four footnotes in DOJ IG Michael Horowitz’s report.

TRENDING: FINALLY: Trump Lays Out Three-Phase Plan To Reopen Economy

The newly declassified footnotes in IG Horowitz’s report showed multiple warnings to the FBI about Hillary’s phony Russia dossier.

The FBI also had knowledge of the Russian disinformation and inaccuracies in statements provided by FBI officials to Office of Inspector General.

“Since then, we received declassified versions of those and other footnotes, and they reveal disturbing facts about the FBI’s investigation: the Crossfire Hurricane team’s investigative file included at least two intelligence reports stating that key parts of the reporting from Christopher Steele—reporting that “played a central and essential role” in the decision to request FISA orders —were part of a Russian disinformation campaign,” the Senators said.

The Senators said the newly declassified footnotes bring up other areas of “significant concern.”

“What other parts of the FBI’s investigation were infected by Russian disinformation? …The FBI knew that Russian intelligence was targeting Christopher Steele’s company, that Steele relied on sources affiliated with Russian intelligence, and at least two of Steele’s reports were described as the product of a Russian disinformation campaign. Because these facts show the intention, means, and ability to plant Russian disinformation in Steele’s reporting, they suggest that the prevalence of such disinformation in the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation may have been widespread.”

Director Wray has until April 30, 2020 to turn over all Crossfire Hurricane records including 302 reports and memos.

#BREAKING Grassley And Johnson Request FBI Director Wray Turn Over All FBI Records On Crossfire Hurricane

The powerful GOP Senators were’ deeply troubled’ FBI had knowledge of the Russian disinformation and inaccuracies in FBI statementshttps://t.co/O7mP08Pjm8 via @SaraCarterDC — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

