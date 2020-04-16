http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cIo1YEXqAGM/

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) broke rank with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday, calling for the Senate to replenish the small business relief fund immediately.

On Monday morning, the Small Business Administration’s relief fund, otherwise known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), ran out of funds.

Republicans have called to refund the PPP; Schumer has moved to block the program, contending that the bill should include funding for hospitals and local governments.

Sinema said that the federal government should provide additional funding “ASAP.”

“The PPP program is going to run out of funding soon – the Senate should approve add’l funding by unanimous consent ASAP. Small businesses need our help to survive during this emergency,” Sinema wrote on Thursday.

The PPP program is going to run out of funding soon – the Senate should approve add’l funding by unanimous consent ASAP. Small businesses need our help to survive during this emergency. https://t.co/kYTbjGHCXM — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) April 16, 2020

Andrew Quinn, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) strategic communications director, noted that “Leader McConnell tried to do this exactly a week ago. But Senate Democrats objected and continue to block the money.”

Leader McConnell tried to do exactly this a week ago. But Senate Democrats objected and continue to block the money. https://t.co/vKaT2CZul6 — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) April 16, 2020

Andrew Clark, a Donald Trump rapid response director, said, “Kyrsten Sinema showing more leadership to help workers impacted by the coronavirus than Joe Biden.”

Clark asked rhetorically, “Why hasn’t Joe Biden demanded his own Democrat Party stop their obstruction? Is he afraid no one will listen to him?”

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that she congratulated the Senate Democrats for objecting to additional small business relief.

“I congratulate the Senate Democrats,” Pelosi told MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

Nancy Pelosi: “I congratulate the Senate Democrats” for objecting to $250 billion in small business reliefhttps://t.co/IdRmdfgYwx pic.twitter.com/KDT9tZZ8b3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 15, 2020

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on CNBC on Thursday that Democrats continue to play politics with Americans’ livelihoods.

[embedded content]

“But right now, Democrats are playing politics. There’s no need for politics. There’s no policy changes,” McCarthy said. “What they’re even requesting is making it harder on small businesses to get the loan. … It’s not a time to argue. It’s a time to provide the resources needed to keep you afloat and keep you hired.”

“Nancy Pelosi and I disagree philosophically on a lot of things, but I can’t believe we could disagree on this,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

