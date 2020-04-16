https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/las-vegas-couple-80s-infected-covid-19-say-hydroxychloroquine-saved-lives-video/

An elderly couple in their 80’s say hydroxychloroquine saved their lives after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Democrat-media complex is waging war on the miracle drug Trump has been touting in his daily briefings because orange man bad.

The media would rather see Americans die from the Coronavirus than admit hydroxychloroquine in conjunction with a Z-pak works.

The Las Vegas couple thought the virus would end their lives, but they are all smiles now after taking hydroxychloroquine.

WATCH:

“I was very, very grateful that she was able to get that drug because I think that saved her life.” An elderly Las Vegas couple has recovered from coronavirus after they both were treated with hydroxychloroquine. This is the drug the media doesn’t want you to know about! pic.twitter.com/45OyFDediD — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020

A Los Angeles doctor prescribing hydroxychloroquine in conjunction with zinc is seeing a 100% success rate with every patient he has treated suffering from the Coronavirus.

“Every patient I’ve prescribed [hydroxychloroquine] to has been very, very ill and within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free,” said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, the CEO of Mend Urgent Care.

Democrat lawmakers and their media sycophants hate Trump so much that they are ignoring doctors and patients across the country who are talking about how hydroxychloroquine is saving lives.

