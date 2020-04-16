https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/lawsuit-china-bolstered-evidence-virus-leaked-lab/

The famously prolific litigator Larry Klayman was mocked just a month ago for filing a complaint in The Hague based in part on the “conspiracy theory” that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab, but now Western intelligence officials are pointing their investivagations in that direction.

And Klayman has added some of the new evidence in an update of his lawsuit at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

In his original complaint, he charged China’s “crimes against humanity over the COVID-19 pandemic are severe and mounting each minute.”

“The world demands justice for the death and destruction they have caused and continue to cause,” said Klayman, a former Justice Department prosecutor.

“The Chinese people are a good people, but the communist government is evil,” he said. “They will have to answer not just to the Court, but also God.”

Among the new evidence is the fear among U.S. and British intelligence officials that the coronavirus pandemic might have been caused by a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Washington Post reported State Department cables two years ago warned that the virology lab posed a danger of a viral outbreak into Hubei Province from the materials being handled at the laboratory.

U.S. intelligence officials are investigating the theory that the virus was accidentally released to the public from the Wuhan, CNN reported Thursday, citing multiple sources.

Fox News reported Wednesday that sources believe the virus “likely originated” in a Wuhan lab. Klayman has descibed the virus as a “bioweapon” in his complaint. But the present belief in the intelligence community is not that it was developed as a bioweapon “but as part of China’s effort to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States.”

Klayman also cited a recently unclassified FBI tactical intelligence report disclosing that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Detroit Metro Airport stopped a Chinese biologist with three vials labeled “antibodies” in his luggage. The vials were believed to contain viable Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) materials.

And he cited a documentary by the Epoch Times, “Coronavirus – The Lies and the Truth,” which demonstrated China’s suppression of the truth as the disease spread.

‘Criminal regime’

Klayman has been informed by The Hague that his complaint is under consideration, although the acknowledgement does not mean an investigation has been opened or will be opened by the Office of the Prosecutor.

The complaint names China, President Xi Jinping and others for allegedly developing the coronavirus and covering up its spread.

“The ruthless communist Chinese regime, which persecutes and terrorizes its own people, must be held to account,” Klayman said when the complaint was filed.

He previously sued China in U.S. federal court in Dallas to pay for coronavirus damages.

“It is a criminal regime, which arrogantly shrugs off its criminal responsibility by blaming the United States and the rest of the free world. I call on lawyers in nations around the world to join our effort to punish the guilty and have them thrown in prison where they belong,” Klayman said of the U.S. case.

The criminal complaint in The Hague requests “that the prosecutors office of the International Criminal Court open an investigation to determine the origins of the COVID-19 virus including its likely release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the defendants’ willful interference with attempts to fight the spread of the disease and develop treatments, tests, and a vaccine and once the facts alleged herein are confirmed to conduct criminal war crimes prosecutions to and try, convict and sentence to life imprisonment the defendants herein.”

The complaint was submitted “in the matter of crimes against humanity and genocide by development of outlawed biological warfare weapons by the People’s Republic of China.”

Along with China and Xi, the suit names members of the politburo, the People’s Liberation Army, the Wuhan Institute, the institute’s Shi Zhengli and Chen Wei of the army.

It alleges the defendants “failed to prevent the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s personnel from becoming infected with the bioweapon and then carrying the virus out into the surrounding community.”

Such actions violated a number of international treaties, the complaint contends, including the “Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons.”

The complaint alleges “COVID-19 was designed by China to be a very ‘effective’ and catastrophic biological warfare weapon to kill mass populations.”

“The investigation that the ICC should undertake includes considering that biological weapons are rarely completely unfamiliar designs, but frequently are created by finding deadly diseases existing in nature, then refining them to become more deadly,” the complaint says.

The accusations include “recklessly and wantonly” creating “an unreasonable risk of death.”

The defendants, the complaint says, “each and every one of them criminally acting in concert jointly and severally, by their wonton and irresponsible recklessness and negligence, the public release and spread of COVID-19 has caused the citizens of the United States and the world to suffer illness, death, medical expenses, economic disruption and damage, loss of employment and other great losses.”

