A “Liberate Minnesota” rally will be held Friday April 17 at the Governor’s mansion.

On March 27, Democrat Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order directing Minnesotans to stay at home and limit their activity in response to the Coronavirus.

Minnesotans have had with their government officials using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to trample on their Constitutional rights.

“When the people fear their government there is tyranny. When the government fears the people there is liberty,” rally organizer Marni Hockenberg said quoting Thomas Jefferson.

The rally will be held tomorrow at the Governor’s mansion 3PM local time.

Walz announced Thursday he will coordinate with six other governors across the Midwest to slowly reopen their economies.

