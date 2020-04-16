https://www.dailywire.com/news/lindsey-graham-china-is-the-largest-state-sponsor-of-pandemics-names-punishment-he-wants-for-china

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night that China was the largest “state sponsor of pandemics” in the world, and they need to be sanctioned to change their behavior.

“All the evidence indicates that they locked their country down to protect their people, and they did not tell the world about the true state of play inside of China,” Graham said. “Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism. China is the largest state sponsor of pandemics.”

“This is the third or fourth pandemic that came out of China,” Graham continued. “This may have happened, the infection may have happened in a lab, but the evidence seems to suggest it was spread at these wet markets. What did we do to Iran, who’s a bad actor? We sanctioned Iran. What should we do to the largest state sponsor of pandemics on the globe? We should sanction China to get them to change their behavior.”

“If it were not for the irresponsibility of the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no pandemic in the world,” Graham later added. “Americans would be alive today, and 22 million people would be at work. China is responsible, and it’s time to hold them responsible. They’re the largest state sponsor of pandemics in the entire globe, and they need to pay the price.”

