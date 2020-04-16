https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lindsey-graham-jaime-harrison-south-carolina/2020/04/16/id/963187

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., failed to match the first quarter fundraising haul of his opponent, a Democrat, according to information filed with the Federal Election Commission this week.

Graham, who has close ties to President Donald Trump, faces former state Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison, who has been endorsed by former Vice President Joe Biden. Harrison’s campaign raised about $7.2 million in the first three months of this year, while the three-term senator’s campaign brought in just under $5.6 million.

“We’re so grateful for this outpouring of support from everyday people who are looking for leadership that puts them first,” Harrison campaign communications director Guy King told CNN.

Graham’s campaign announced his “record-setting” haul with a note mentioning that the senator cancelled fundraising events during the Trump impeachment trial and because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s truly humbling to see the tremendous support and momentum continue to grow for Senator Graham,” campaign manager Scott Farmer said in a statement to the media. “Even after canceling numerous events and suspending our fundraising efforts for part of the quarter, Senator Graham still shattered personal and state fundraising records.”

