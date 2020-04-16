https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sexual-assault-interviews-networks/2020/04/16/id/963295

Former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to be asked about the sexual assault allegation made by one of his former staffers in 10 interviews with major networks since late March, Fox News reported.

Tara Reade, a former Senate aide, on April 12 said Biden assaulted her in 1993 and says she told others about it. A Biden spokeswoman said the allegation is false, and former Senate office staff members told The New York Times they do not recall any incident.

The Washington Post has reported on the accusation, but hosts on major networks have not asked Biden about it in on-air interviews, including Anderson Cooper and Brooke Baldwin on CNN, George Stephanopoulos on ABC, Yasmine Vossoughian, Joe Scarborough, Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams on MSNBC, and Chuck Todd and Craig Melvin on NBC.

“As more and more outlets act as though they have just discovered Reade’s allegations, the pressure will only continue to be turned up and render their refusal to inquire all the more embarrassing,” NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck told Fox News.

Many of the hosts dedicated significant coverage to the Supreme Court nomination process of Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the alleged assault.

Baldwin called Ford’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee was “nothing short of extraordinary” and a “pivotal moment in American history.”

