https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-buys-10000-in-sanitizer-toilet-paper-he-tries-to-get-a-refund--but-the-store-owner-gives-him-the-middle-finger-instead

An Australian man, apparently wanting to capitalize on the panic-buying of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, reportedly purchased at least $10,000 in necessary merchandise.

When he realized that he wouldn’t be able to sell his toilet paper and sanitizer online for a profit, he tried to get his money back — but the store owner, who sold him the merchandise, wasn’t having it at all.

What are the details?

John-Paul Drake, director of Drakes Supermarkets in Australia, recently shared a social media video about the incident, according to Newsweek.

In the video, Drake said, “I had my first customer yesterday who said he wanted to get a refund on 150 packets of 32-pack toilet paper and 150 units of one-liter sanitizer.”

According to Drake, the customer spent about $10,000 on the merchandise.

“I told him that,” he said, as he flipped up his middle finger for the camera.

He also appeared on ABC Radio Adelaide, where he recounted the incident.

“In the conversation, [the shopper said], ‘My eBay site has been shut down, so we couldn’t profiteer off that,'” Drake recalled.

He pointed out that the unnamed shopper was crafty about getting around quantity limits, too.

“The person had a team of people that bought the products, because you’re only allowed to buy one of each at a time,” he explained. “So, you do your sums at 150 separate purchases to buy these.”

Drake called the move to profit off this pandemic “absolutely disgraceful,” adding that he’s had enough of people hoarding and panic-buying — especially at this level.

“The rest of my team [is] over this sort of behavior and having to police people taking more than they need — that’s a tough thing to deal with,” Drake said.

At the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins University researchers report that at least 6,462 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Australia, and 63 peopled have died.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

