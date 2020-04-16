https://www.theblaze.com/news/marylands-gop-governor-requires-citizens-to-wear-face-masks-in-public-if-you-violate-the-order-you-could-be-imprisoned

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has issued an executive order demanding that citizens wear face coverings while in public.

Any person not wearing a mask or a similar face covering could be subject to imprisonment or a $5,000 fine or both.

What are the details?

Hogan announced the measures during a Wednesday press briefing.

As pointed out by The Daily Wire, Hogan said, “A few moments ago, I signed an executive order which will require the wearing of masks or face coverings while inside any retail establishments including grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores, or when riding on any form of public transportation in Maryland.”

The order, he continued, “also requires all essential retail locations to require their staff to wear face coverings and requires those businesses to put into place appropriate social distancing measures in order to keep their customers and their staff safe.”

The order goes into effect at 7 a.m. Saturday.

“[A] person who knowingly and willfully violates the Order is guilty of a misdemeanor and on conviction is subject to imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding $5,000 or both.”

He added, “The wearing of masks is also something that we may have to become more accustomed to in order to safely reopen our state.”

What else?

According to the order, it is required that all children over the age of 9 to wear face coverings in public as well.

“[A]dult customers accompanying children age two through nine shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment or Foodservice Establishments,” the order noted.

Further, any and all “Single-use Face Coverings shall be properly discarded in trash receptacles.”

The order suggests that citizens properly disinfect any reusable masks on a daily basis.

“It is recommended that all reusable Face Coverings be cleaned frequently (at least once per day,” the order added.

