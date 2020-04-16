https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michael-cohen-prison-released-pandemic/2020/04/16/id/963301

President Donald Trumps former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is getting out of prison early due to coronavirus fears, according to CNN.

Cohen is serving out his sentence in Otisville, N.Y., at a federal prison camp that experienced a coronavirus outbreak of where 14 inmates and seven workers at the facility tested positive for the virus.

Cohen’s previous release date was November 2021, but the earlier release allows him to serve the rest of his sentence out at home, sources said. He will be placed in a 14-day quarantine before leaving the prison camp.

The Bureau of Prisons online tracking system shows 473 inmates and 279 prison employees are confirmed to have coronavirus, including 18 inmates who have died. The Bureau of Prisons has received heavy criticism for its poor response to coronavirus.

Cohen will join 1,198 inmates who were placed in home confinement. More than 143,000 prisoners are being held at federal facilities throughout the United States.

