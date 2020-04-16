https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-states-extend-shutdowns-new-york-connecticut-maryland-virginia_3314908.html

New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia authorities are among the latest to announce extensions of COVID-19 lockdowns in their states.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that all schools and non-essential businesses would remain shuttered in his state through at least May 15.

Cuomo, who has formed a pact with governors in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island to coordinate the reopening of their economies, said the earliest that would happen is May 15.

“We have to continue what we are doing,” Cuomo said, Fox News reports. “I don’t want to project beyond that period… people need certainty and clarity so they can plan, I need a coordinated action plan with the other states. So one month we will continue the close down policies.”

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week, adding to evidence that the hardest-hit state was controlling its spread, Cuomo said.

“The good news is it means we can control the virus. We can control the spread,” Cuomo told a daily briefing. “And we did not know for sure that we could do that.”

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement that all previously enacted executive orders on business closures and social distancing would be extended through at least May 20. He also said non-essential workers are to stay home and that social and recreational gatherings of more than five people are banned.

“Anyone in a public space should make sure that they’re wearing a mask, not only for your own safety but also for those around you,” Lamont said in a Twitter post. “This is the way that we are going to get this virus behind us sooner and get everyone back to work as soon as we possibly can.”

Non-essential businesses have been ordered to stay shut until May 15 in Washington and until May 8 in Virginia.

“Right now while our numbers are still climbing and we are still heading up that curve, not down, it is absolutely critical for Marylanders to stay home, to continue avoiding crowds and gatherings, and to aggressively practice social distancing,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wrote on Twitter.

Hogan also announced an executive order requiring masks in public.

“Today I enacted an executive order which will require the wearing of masks or face coverings when inside any retail establishments, including grocery stores and pharmacies, or when riding any form of public transportation in Maryland, effective Saturday, April 18,” Hogan said.

In announcing an extension of stay-at-home orders for another two weeks, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement: “It continues to be important for Virginians to stay home. The actions we have taken are slowing the spread and flattening the curve—but we can’t let up now.”

Americans Are Heeding Stay-At-Home Orders, CDC Says

Americans in four cities with substantial numbers of COVID-19 infections are heeding calls for social distancing and potentially helping curb the spread of the disease, new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows.

“Actions such as social distancing are especially critical when medical countermeasures such as vaccines or therapeutics are not available,” researchers said in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published Monday. The study used community mobility as a proxy for social distancing.

Anonymous location data from devices as people moved around in New York City, Seattle, New Orleans, and San Francisco—four cities with significant numbers of COVID-19 cases—showed a drop in community mobility, or a rise in social distancing.

“Community mobility in all four locations declined from February 26, 2020 to April 1, 2020, decreasing with each policy issued and as case counts increased,” the researchers said in the report.

The report found that, on Feb. 26, around 80 percent of people in the four cities were leaving their homes. By April 1, that figure dropped between 20 percentage points and 40 percentage points in each city, after stay-at-home orders were introduced.

“They didn’t leave their home at any point for any reason. They didn’t go outside. That’s significant,” said study coauthor Kathleen Ethier, in remarks to CNN.

The findings suggest public policy plays an important role in how thoroughly people adopt social distancing measures and “provides some very early indications that these measures might help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“Public policies to increase compliance with social distancing, including limits on mass gatherings, school closures, business restrictions and stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders appear to be associated with decreases in mobility,’’ the researchers said.

“However, more information is needed to assess impact on disease transmission,” they said.

