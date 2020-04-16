https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pew-poll-coronavirus-reopen/2020/04/16/id/963260

The majority of Americans say they’re worried state governments will lift coronavirus-related restrictions on public activity too quickly, according to a new survey.

The Pew Research Center poll found 66% of respondents were concerned states will reopen too soon, compared with 32% who are worried it won’t be soon enough.

In a breakdown along party lines, 81% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents worry about a premature reopening of public life, while GOP respondents were more split.

The poll found 51% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents worried public activity will resume too early, compared with 48% saying the restrictions won’t be lifted early enough.

Also, 65% said they thought President Donald Trump responded too slowly to the pandemic while 34% said he reacted quickly.

The president’s approval rating remains at one of the highest points during his presidency, with 44% saying they approve, compared with 53% who disapprove.

The poll’s margins of error is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

