https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/shadow-government/2020/04/16/id/963152

To counter President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle suggested Joe Biden form a “shadow government.”

In an interview on Wednesday with former President Barack Obama’s deputy chief of staff of operations Jim Messina, Ruhle brought up the idea.

Messina pointed that both Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Biden for the upcoming presidential election and their voices could help Biden as he campaigns.

“When you see President Trump with his erratic leadership, his daily clown-show press conferences … to have real upstanding leaders like Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren talk about Joe Biden in personal terms — the kind of leader he would be — that contrast is really important right now,” Messina said, “and it’s a contrast that the Biden campaign is going to bank on going forward.”

Ruhle then asked Messina if Biden should be doing more.

“Then do they need to do it in a bigger way?” she asked about the Biden campaign. “What did you just call it, the president’s daily clown show — that’s his press briefing?

“Should Joe Biden be counter-programming that?” Ruhle asked. “Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow Cabinet, shadow SWAT team — and getting up there at a podium every night, saying, ‘Here’s the crisis we’re in, here’s what we need to do to address this’?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

