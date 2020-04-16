https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/msnbc-host-wonders-joe-biden-create-shadow-government-counter-trump-video/

It’s amazing how much the left has revealed itself during this crisis.

Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC recently wondered aloud on the air if Joe Biden should set up a shadow government to hold TV pressers like Trump is doing with the real government.

How do you think she would have reacted if someone suggested this about a Republican candidate when Obama was president?

The Washington Times reports:

Biden should consider ‘shadow government’ to combat Trump, MSNBC’s Ruhle says MSNBC‘S Stephanie Ruhle said Wednesday that Joseph R. Biden may want to consider forming a “shadow government” if he wants to defeat President Trump’s reelection bid. The “MSNBC Live” anchor told former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Messina that Mr. Biden needs to think “bigger” when it comes to “counter-programming” the Trump administration’s ability to speak directly to the American people via coronavirus press briefings. Mr. Messina suggested getting former President Obama and high-profile Democrats should paint a stark “contrast” between the two men moments before Ms. Ruhle mulled various “shadow” options — including a “shadow SWAT team.” “Do they need to do it in a bigger way?” Ms. Ruhle asked Wednesday. “What did you just call it? The president’s daily clown show? That’s his press briefing. Should Joe Biden be counter-programming that? Should he be creating his own shadow government, shadow cabinet, shadow SWAT team and getting up there at a podium every night saying, ‘here’s the crisis we’re in, here’s what we need to do to address this’?”

Watch the video:

MSNBC’s @SRuhle suggests Biden create “shadow government” to counter Trump during pandemic crisis pic.twitter.com/pxT8RvBuTU — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) April 15, 2020

Biden couldn’t even create a wet dream, let alone a “shadow government”.. hell, he can’t even remember where he is.. let alone what office he’s running for… — Migraine481 (@migraine481) April 15, 2020

Excellent point.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

