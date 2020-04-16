https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493094-new-york-state-hires-mckinsey-to-create-science-based-trump-proof-plan

New York Gov. Andrew CuomoAndrew CuomoOvernight Health Care: Trump to release guidelines on easing social distancing on Thursday | Trump WHO cuts meet blowback | Officials warn of lack of testing supplies | Global cases surpass 2 million Biden hits Trump over decision not to wear face mask Lack of testing supplies an obstacle to reopening economy, officials say MORE (D) has reportedly brought in outside consultants to help the state develop a plan along with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut for a “Trump-proof” way to reopen the three states’ economies.

CNBC reported that the plan, described to the business news network by aides to New Jersey’s and New York’s governors, is meant to prevent President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans go on attack as loans for small businesses start to run out Warren: If Biden asked me to be VP, I would say yes NFL considers playing in empty stadiums with 2020 season set to start in September: report MORE from issuing his own orders directing the states to reopen faster than the governors want.

“We think Trump ultimately will blink on this, but if not, we need to push back, and we are reaching out to top experts and other professionals to come up with a bullet-proof plan,” an adviser to Cuomo told the network. An aide to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) reportedly used the phrase “Trump-proof” to describe the plan.

Outside advisers working on the plan include consultants from McKinsey & Co. as well as Deloitte, according to CNBC, while Cuomo has also reportedly called several former aides to help handle the matter.

“McKinsey, like so many other businesses, is committed to supporting the response to the crisis,” a spokesperson for the consulting firm told the network.

Deloitte representatives did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

New York is the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the U.S., with the most confirmed infections of any state. Cuomo said Saturday that he hopes to reopen the state “as soon as possible” while stating days later that a “constitutional crisis” would occur if the president attempted to force the state to move early.

Trump is expected to announce reopening guidelines on Thursday.

