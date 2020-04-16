https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/obamas-brother-endorses-donald-j-trump-president-day-obama-endorses-sleepy-joe/

On Tuesday Barack Obama endorsed Sleepy Joe Biden for president.

Joe Biden was the last man standing after Bernie stepped down earlier this week.

Barack finally endorsed his former VP.

For all of us who love this country and are willing to do our part to make sure it lives up to its highest ideals – now’s the time to fight for what we believe in. Join us at https://t.co/Kboaxi3MVL. And I’ll see you on the campaign trail as soon as I can. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

On Wednesday Barack Obama’s brother Malik endorsed Donald J. Trump for president.

