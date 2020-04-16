https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/obamas-brother-endorses-donald-j-trump-president-day-obama-endorses-sleepy-joe/

On Tuesday Barack Obama endorsed Sleepy Joe Biden for president.
Joe Biden was the last man standing after Bernie stepped down earlier this week.

Barack finally endorsed his former VP.

On Wednesday Barack Obama’s brother Malik endorsed Donald J. Trump for president.

TRENDING: Pelosi Shows Off Her $25,000 Refrigerators and $13 Tubs of Gourmet Ice Cream as Americans Stand in Line at Food Banks (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...