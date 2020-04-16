https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/papadopoulos-reacts-declassification-spygate-transcripts-durham-knows-sent-clinton-errand-boy-meet-london/

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham declassified and released Carter Page FISA documents and transcripts of George Papadopoulos and the FBI spies.

Today, the Committee released three categories of material.

Declassified DOJ materials related to the Crossfire Hurricane operation.

Timeline of correspondence sent or received by Chairman Graham and Committee activity regarding the FISA abuse investigation.

Corrective actions taken by DOJ and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as a result of the FISA abuse investigation.

Trump’s 2016 foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos reacted to the declassification and release of the Spygate transcripts.

The most important question that still needs to be answered is who sent Australian diplomat to the UK Alexander Downer to meet with George Papadopoulos in the Spring of 2016?

Recall, Alexander Downer’s meeting with George Papadopoulos in a London pub in May of 2016 is was sparked the entire “Trump-Russia” probe.

Downer tipped off the FBI in a memorandum he wrote following his meeting with Papadopoulos.

Downer told the FBI that Papadopoulos claimed Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton and they might release damaging information on her before election day.

Who sent Downer to meet with Papadopoulos?

“Durham knows,” said Papadopoulos in a tweet Thursday evening.

PAPADOPOULOS: Senator Graham in his letter to Australia made it clear that Alexander Downer was instructed to meet with me. Mueller’s team acknowledged he was recording me after I reported him to them (the irony). The key question is, who put the Clinton errand boy up to it? Durham knows

Senator Graham in his letter to Australia made it clear that Alexander Downer was instructed to meet with me. Mueller’s team acknowledged he was recording me after I reported him to them (the irony). The key question is, who put the Clinton errand boy up to it? Durham knows — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) April 17, 2020

US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham was appointed by AG Bill Barr last May to investigate the origins of Spygate.

Durham is reportedly focusing on former CIA Director John Brennan and his role in Spygate and false statements he made to Congress.

