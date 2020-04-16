https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/pelosi-deletes-video-chinatown-downplaying-coronavirus/

(BIZPAC REVIEW) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reportedly deleted a Twitter video from late February that showed her downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, forcing others to share their own copies of the same video so as to ensure her habitual foolishness isn’t soon forgotten.

While it’s not clear when exactly she deleted the video, 2020 Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale brought it to the public’s attention in a tweet posted early Wednesday evening.

He wrote: “It seems Nervous Nancy Pelosi has deleted the video of herself in Chinatown on February 24 saying that fears of the coronavirus were ‘unwarranted in light of the precautions that are being taken here in the United States.’ She doesn’t want Americans to see what she said then!”

