Congress will not convene remotely over Zoom if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has anything to do with making a decision on lawmakers meeting virtually.

Pelosi called out the popular video conferencing business in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Tuesday.

In discussing the possibility of Congress meeting remotely, Pelosi said, “Zoom is a Chinese entity that we’ve been told not to even trust the security of.”

Zoom is an American company with roots in Silicon Valley. The company was founded in 2011 and its headquarters have been in Santa Clara since 2013. CEO and co-founder Eric Yuan, emigrated from China in 1997, but records show he is an American citizen. Some of the company’s team does work in China.

Zoom has seen an increase in users as people are using the platform to hold virtual meetings and chat with family and friends. The company has dealt with security and privacy issues.

The security issues are called “Zoombombing,” where intruders take over meetings and post offensive images. Some of those calls took place through servers in China.

In a blog post, Yuan said as popularity of the service increased, the company added servers to handle the surge and some were located in China. He said the company has rectified the problem.

“It’s a reference to the criticism and security concerns stemming from the company routing large numbers of their calls through China,” a Pelosi spokesperson told CNBC in an email on Wednesday in reference to her remarks.

Congress recently pushed its recess until May 4.

