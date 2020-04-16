https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/collins-loeffler-super-pac-georgia/2020/04/16/id/963137

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., has been endorsed by a major pro-Trump super PAC in his race to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

“Collins is exactly the type of leader Georgia needs in the U.S. Senate,” Ed Rollins, chairman of the Great America PAC, is quoted by CBS News.

“In a very short time, Kelly Loeffler has proven she puts protecting her personal wealth well before protecting her constituents. This type of behavior is exactly what’s wrong within the D.C. swamp and must be rooted out.”

CBS News noted Collins has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump.

Loeffler was appointed in December to replace Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired.

In late March, she was the subject of a report in The Daily Beast that she sold off at least $1.2 million in stocks in the weeks after a private, all-senators meeting in January regarding the coronavirus.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

Loeffler is facing a “jungle primary” in November. She and every other candidate will be the ballot. If no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held in January.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

