https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/professional-gamblers-nevada-may-now-able-collect-unemployment/

(MARKETWATCH) The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented layoffs in the U.S., leading to a record number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits. In the state of Nevada, one unlikely group that also may be able to collect unemployment? Professional gamblers.

Like many states, Nevada closed nonessential businesses statewide to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. People who gamble for a living normally would not be able to collect unemployment, but the statewide shutdown of casinos due to the coronavirus may change that.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

