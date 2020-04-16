http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ShIvJJG3KLw/

Protesters interrupted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, pleading for the governor to “open up Kentucky.”

Around 100 people gathered on the lawn of the state capitol at the time of Beshear’s speech, and the protesters could be heard throughout the governor’s televised briefing, the Courier-Journal reported.

Protesters were also heard chanting “facts over fear” and “we want to work.”

Beshear mentioned the protesters about halfway through his briefing but said he would not reopen the state’s economy because it would lead to more deaths in the state.

“We do have some folks up in here in Kentucky today — and everybody should be able to express their opinion — that believe we should reopen Kentucky immediately, right now. Folks, that would kill people. That would absolutely kill people,” Beshear said during the briefing.

“My job isn’t to make the popular decision, but the right decision,” he added, “and the decision that saves peoples’ lives.”

Kentucky has 1,701 active cases of the coronavirus, with 140 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

The majority of the protesters appeared to be not following social distancing practices by staying at least six feet away from each other, and only a few of them appeared to wear any sort of mask or face covering, according to photos and videos of the protest.

The hundreds are now walking around the Capitol. They plan to stay outside @GovAndyBeshear’s press room while he speaks to the state. You have to wonder if they will be able to be heard from inside the room — then picked up on microphones and broadcasted out. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/XdGlSyHOSh — WKYT Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) April 15, 2020

They have found the press briefing room. I’m not in the press briefing room but I’ve heard several reports protestors can be heard. “We want to work.” @WKYT pic.twitter.com/3IhHxothr9 — WKYT Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) April 15, 2020

Beshear established a “healthy-at-home” order on March 25, allowing people to go outside to get groceries, exercise, and perform other essential activities like going to a pharmacy. Nonessential businesses throughout the state are closed, with restaurants only open for drive-thru, takeout, and delivery.

