https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/pure-evil-sba-runs-money-small-business-loans-pelosi-stalls-sits-home-eating-gourmet-ice-cream/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) showed off her expensive kitchen appliances and massive gourmet ice cream collection during an appearance on a late night show this week.

Pelosi is at home in her mansion eating Jeni’s gourmet ice cream as Americans suffer.

Pelosi will not approve more funding for small business.

And today the Small Business Association announced they officially ran out of money for their loan program to America’s small businesses.

TRENDING: Dozens of Cops in Tactical Gear ‘Aggressively’ Show Up At California Church on Easter, Pastor Now Facing Fine or Up To Six Months in Jail

Pelosi doesn’t care.

Via Varney and Co.:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]